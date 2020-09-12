Hey! Happy Saturday :)
Quick question for y’all —
What books would you like to read a Divinations review of?
There are two types of books I think would be great:
Books you’ve read and loved but have questions about (if so, what are your questions and thoughts?)
Books you’ve been meaning to read and want a taste of (if so, what attracts you to it?)
Generally we’ll review strategy-focused books, but not exclusively, so I’d love to hear ideas from all domains!
What books should Divinations review?
Check your email
