TLC Podcast, Episode 1: The Instruction of Influence

Introducing The Long Conversation: Podcast Edition! In this edited version of Rachel’s first live chat with the Bundle writers, they discuss editing etiquette, the upside of being down on your own writing, and Alexander Chee’s The Rosary. How long does it take to write something with true layers? Do things only become real when we create metaphors for them? Whose mom beat everyone else to figuring out what this essay is really about?

If you enjoyed listening to this podcast, join our live broadcast of Episode 2, this Friday, October 23rd, at 5:30pm EST! We’ll be discussing these excerpts from Carmen Maria Machado’s In the Dream House.

Content Warning: This book deals with intimate partner violence and the excerpts may be triggering for some readers.

