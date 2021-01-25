TLC Podcast #9: The Proximate Causes of My Excitement

|0:00
|-40:25
Returning for the new year’s first conversation, Rachel asks Dan and Nathan about how their writing collaboration mirrors their unique business partnership. Taylor wonders how to move on an idea—and what the most desirable feedback is after that point—and Adam finds parallels between the editor/writer relationship with his time in finance.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.