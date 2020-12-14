TLC Podcast #7: Coming Into Language

After talking through questions of editorship and delegating, Rachel, Dan, Nathan and Adam turn their attention to the week’s reading: Helen Keller’s memoir The Story of My Life. The book doesn’t just chronicle Keller’s entry into language and her relationship with her teacher, Anne Sullivan—it offers context for her political activity and power of imagination, both of which are rooted in a tool crucial to every writer: Empathy.

Our next gathering—and last of this year—is on Friday, December 18, at 5:30 PM EST, where we’ll be going one step further in our ongoing discussion of the body’s role in writing and learning. Your assignment is to write for one half hour in response to the following:

What does it feel like to be alive?

Let the prompt go once you’ve begun writing, and follow your self where it takes you. If you’re having trouble getting started, try writing a letter to your own body—here is what I feel about you.

Our reading this week, which I recommend reading before you work on the exercise, is a very short chapter (“Eros, Eroticism, and the Pedagogical Process”) from bell hooks’ Teaching To Transgress, which you can purchase here. A PDF of the chapter is available here.

I wonder, what connections can we make between how hooks talks about the transgressive optimism of a bodied learning, and what we read in Keller’s memoir about the emergent artist’s communal impulse? Does embodied writing make us more likely to connect with others? Why or why not?

