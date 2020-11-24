TLC Podcast #6: The Omniscient Writer

After a writing exercise where the panelists explored different career paths they might have followed, Dan, Adam, and Taylor talk through their experiences imagining alternate realities in writing. Where does regret become possibility? What are the uses—and precarities—of doing personal writing with an audience in mind? Would Taylor have made a good furniture designer?

There will be no Long Conversation on November 27. On December 4, we’ll be discussing Helen Keller’s memoir The Story of My Life. I would like everyone to read the book in its entirety (about 78 pages), so you’ve got three weeks to make it happen! There are also letters that chronicle Keller’s writing from the very beginning of her communication through her entering college. Those are there for your perusal—there’s a lot to learn as you watch Keller coming into language.

This book is available on Holloway, a digital publisher of which, disclosure alert, I am Managing Editor. You’ll have to create an account to access, but the entire book is free!

