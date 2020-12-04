TLC #7: **Next Week**

Hello!
You’re getting this email because you signed up to attend The Long Conversation, a live show dedicated to the crafts of writing, reading, and editing, hosted by me, Rachel Jepsen.
I’m writing to tell you that today’s conversation has been moved back one week—that’s Friday, December 11th, at 5:30pm EST.
We’re sorry to be pushing on short notice, but we hope even more of you will join us then, as we discuss a portion of Helen Keller’s memoir, The Story of My Life. For details on the reading assignment, click here.
Have a great weekend, I’ll miss you all, and I’ll see you next week!
Rachel
