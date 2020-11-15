The Sunday Digest

Happy Sunday!

Need to cope with the shrinking amount of daylight? Or the growing amount of time it’s going to take for your PS5 to arrive? Here’s what we have to help: a week’s worth of words, audio, and video packed with new ideas. We’ve got primers on the cash conversion cycle, documentary filmmaking, and personal CRMs; a panel on the beauty of writing as an embodied experience; and much more.

Plus: We’re now sourcing culture recs from bundle writers — read on to find out which TV show Nathan can’t stop watching (assuming you haven’t looked at his Twitter in the past month.)

We’re all over the place, in the best kind of way (we hope). Enjoy!

Articles we published — 7

Podcasts we released — 3

Live Conversations we hosted — 2

This Week’s Top Posts

Ranked by the % of people who rated the post “amazing” in our feedback forms.

This week on The Long Conversation, our live show dedicated to the craft of writing: The panelists are tasked with a writing assignment: What’s a path your life didn’t take? We’ll discuss how writing can lead into an idea, and help us make sense of the possible. Rachel also shares a reading assignment that we’ll have three weeks to complete.

Missed Friday’s talk with Writing as a Way of Being author Robert Yagelski? Check TLC’s homepage tomorrow for a podcast version!

NEWS

Audio builds its own paywall

Another week, another high-profile journalist hopping to Substack. But writers aren’t the only creators trying to make bank by going solo. This week, Patreon partnered with Acast to appeal to podcasters. Meanwhile, Spotify appears to be playing with a subscription-only podcast service. How many high-profile creators will take advantage of these new opportunities? In short: many, we think.

In this new section of the Digest, Bundle members will recommend one (1) thing they’re consuming and loving. This week: Nathan Baschez on Ted Lasso!

Jason Sudeikis as the titular Football-turned-Football coach

Nathan: If you want to be a better collaborator, friend, partner, or leader — or if you just want a good laugh — you should definitely watch Ted Lasso. It’s as good as everyone says!

TWEETS OF THE WEEK

This post was written by Babe Howard and edited by Dan Shipper.