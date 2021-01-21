The Professionalization of The Creator Economy, with Joshua Cohen

For our guest this week on Means of Creation we are welcoming Joshua Cohen!

Joshua is the cofounder of Tubefilter, the go-to source for creator economy news and insight. He also co-founded the Streamy Awards — an annual event considered to be the Grammys for online video creators.

Founded in 2009, Tubefilter and the Streamy Awards have been pivotal for the legitimization of the creator economy. The Streamy Awards have been recognizing creators and online business trends long before it was considered a serious industry and it had nearly 7 million views in 2019.

Currently, Tubefilter also runs two popular series profiling YouTube and TikTok millionaires, and releases Tubefilter Charts. Joshua also co-hosts Planet Upload, a podcast dissecting the creator economy.

In this interview, we are going to talk to Joshua about:

How content creation became a legitimate business

Creator wellness and the commonalities shared by successful content creators

How content creators and their business models have changed over the years

How YouTube has remained dominant as a social media platform

The changes in platforms’ creator strategies over the years

And more!

