Sunday Digest: Two Launches This Week!

Everything we published this week + Noted

Oct 18, 2020

Hello and happy Sunday!

We had a big week! Last Sunday we launched The Long Conversation with Rachel Jepsen, and on Wednesday we launched Almanack with Nat Eliason — bringing two new amazing writers into the bundle.

We’re thrilled to welcome almost 500 new paying subscribers this week. If that’s you, we’re so honored to have you here — and we can’t wait to show you what we have to offer.

Everything Index - Week of 10/5

  • Articles we published — 3

  • Podcasts we released — 2

  • Live Conversations we hosted — 2

  • Amazing Average — 57%
    (Average number of readers who thought our articles were “Amazing” this week)

  • Tesla Stock Price — –0.5%
    (Change since last week)

  • Chamath’s Number — 4
    (Number of articles on Google News for “Chamath SPAC” from this week)

  • People Who Are Wrong — 0 (!)
    (Number of times Rabois tweeted the word “wrong” this week)

  • Days Until the Election — 17

This Week’s Top Posts

Ranked by the % of people who rated the post “amazing” in our feedback forms.

  1. 📚The Mental Model Behind Every High-Performer I Know by Nat Eliason in Almanack (2,391 words) 

  2. The Complete Guide to Landing a Book Deal by Tiago Forte in Praxis (9 parts)

  3. 🗣Episode One: The Rosary 🎥 on The Long Conversation (64 minutes)

  4. 💝Passion Economy News #4: Triller Poaching TikTok Stars, David Dobrik Gets Funding for Dispo, Journalistic Entrepreneurialism, and More in Means of Creation (2,274 words)

  5. 🅔Nat Eliason Joins Everything (1,856 words)

  6. 💞#36 - What Can Businesses Learn from Phytoplankton? 🎧 by Dan Shipper & Nathan Baschez in Talk Therapy (13 min)

  7. 💝 Striking Out as an Independent Tech Journalist, with Casey Newton 🎥 on Means of Creation (51 min)

  8. 💞#35 - Tricking Nat Eliason into Joining the Bundle 🎧 by Dan Shipper & Nathan Baschez in Talk Therapy (20 min)

COMING UP: THE FUNCTION OF FORM

This week on The Long Conversation, Rachel will host a discussion on Carmen Maria Machado’s 2019 memoir In The Dream House (TW: Intimate Partner Violence.) She’ll use it to help us unpack the connection between the way the book is composed, and the topic Machado is exploring.

Noted

Tidbits from our little corners of the world.

NEWS

SMART ARTICLES FROM GOOD PEOPLE

TWEETS OF THE WEEK

Hot take, but also maybe:

logan bartlett @loganbartlett
Twilio will be bigger than Salesforce in 5 years.

October 15th 2020

22 Retweets

…More details on the acquisition:

Rick Branson @rbranson
There are two buried leads in the Segment/Twilio news: 1) This is the biggest YC acquisition by a large margin. Cruise was next at $1B. 2) The company was setup so that everyone on the team shared in this win, including alumni. Let's expand on this... [1/11]

October 12th 2020

266 Retweets

Thread of the Week:

Stew Fortier @stewfortier
Had a call yesterday with the guy who discovered and advised Jon Stewart, Bill Maher, and just about every other famous comedian. He utterly blew my mind with how he guided them early on in their careers to find their “signature move.” Here’s everything he shared 👇

October 14th 2020

1,000 Retweets

Use this after you’ve read Spatial Organization:

Dave Lu @daveludavelu
Prototype for creating mind maps by following links in Roam Read in trees, write in graphs Seems theoretically(?) possible by hacking the sidebar #roamcult

September 28th 2020

12 Retweets

COMMUNITY FEEDBACK

Some of the best feedback we received in our forms this week:

Keep ‘em coming!

This post was written by Babe Howard and edited by Dan Shipper.

