Sunday Digest: Introducing The Long Conversation

Hello and happy Sunday!

We’re announcing a new show this week: The Long Conversation, with Rachel Jepsen.

The Long Conversation is a weekly live show dedicated to the craft of writing hosted by Rachel Jepsen, Managing Editor of Holloway.

Great writing is the result of a long conversation between a writer and their editor: it’s a relationship that’s always ongoing, and always changing — one that values process over product.

At the Everything bundle, we’re all about great writing — and that’s why we’re partnering with Rachel to create The Long Conversation.

Each week, she’ll work live with Dan, Nathan, Adam, and other bundle members to improve our writing. We’ll tear down our own pieces, look at the best writing from across the internet for inspiration, and work on everything from how to create killer openings, to how to use metaphors.

The first episode will air on Friday, October 16th at 3 PM EST. We’ll be reading and breaking down The Rosary by Alexander Chee. Register below:

RSVP

Not yet an Everything bundle subscriber?

Everything Index - Week of 10/5

Articles we published — 4

Podcasts we released — 3

Amazing Average — 55%

(Number of articles on Google News for “Chamath SPAC” from this week)

Tesla Stock Price — +1.2%

(Change since last week)

Chamath’s Number — 7

(Number of articles on Google News for “Chamath SPAC” from this week)

People Who Are Wrong — 0

(Number of times Rabois tweeted the word “wrong” this week)

Days Until the Election — 24

Getting too many emails from us?

Manage your settings here.

This Week’s Top Posts

Ranked by the % of people who rated the post “amazing” in our feedback forms.

Noted

Tidbits from our little corners of the world.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

NEWS

SMART ARTICLES FROM GOOD PEOPLE

EAR CANDY

OUR CHILDHOOD DREAMS CAME TRUE THIS WEEK

TWEETS OF THE WEEK

Point:

Point V2:

…and Counterpoint:

Okay…but who else would pay to get a Peloton lesson from Naval?

Us, for the last seven months:

Our gravestones will link to the subscribe button:

New (old?) shots fired in the Roam wars:

Thread of the week. Seriously, click it:

Baby of the Week (Congrats Packy!):

COMMUNITY FEEDBACK

Some of the best feedback we received in our forms this week:

“yooo Sherell Dorsey is the BEST IN THE BIZ! please get her to produce more content!” (on Using Commerce to Understand Everything)

“It helped provide a template for my day. It's a struggle trying to work on a start-up and take care of a baby that refuses to 'accomodate' my schedule!” (on Amanda Goetz Doesn’t Believe in Balance)

“Newsletters are insightful and I never feel they are too wordy.” Note: Passing this up to Substack HQ. (on Passion Economy News #3)

Keep ‘em coming!

An invitation to Everything

Not a subscriber? Are you intrigued by the bundle? Now would be a good time to subscribe — it’s just $20 a month to get subscribed to Everything we offer.

Subscribe now

How did you feel about this week’s digest?

Amazing • Good • Meh • Bad

This post was written by Babe Howard and edited by Dan Shipper.