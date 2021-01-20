Snapchat's Attempt to Mint Their Own Celebrities
News Roundup #16: Andrew Yang bringing hype houses to NYC, Apple launching a paid podcasts, the power law on OnlyFans, and more
|19 hr ago
| 2
Welcome to Issue #16 of the Means of Creation weekly news roundup where we break down the latest news on the passion economy, including the happenings related to platforms, creators, startups, and trends.
This Week’s Interview: How Creators Became Digital Celebrities, with Evan Britton
This week we interviewed Evan Britton, founder of Famous Birthdays, th…