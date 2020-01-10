Sahil's Second Act (audio edition)

|0:00
|-13:27
Hello again!
Yesterday after I published the Sahil Lavingia interview I received a tweet from my friend Alex:
So now, I am sending out this audio edition, narrated by Sahil and me.
Pay up, Alex! ;)
In all seriousness, if you want me to keep doing this, let me know! It was fun to put together and I could release it as a podcast if there is demand.
Anyway, I hope you enjoy, and have a good weekend!
