#49 - On Stress: Dan would like to speak with the manager
|Babe Howard
|Dec 12, 2020
| 4
|2
|--:--
|--:--
After giving Nathan proper credit for getting him to finally listen to—and enjoy—podcasts, Dan takes a pressing question from a recent one to the air: Why are are humans uniquely good at stressing out? The conversation is honest, hopeful, and includes Dan’s dream to get on the phone with the biggest anxiety researchers out there.
How did you feel about this episode?
| 4
|2
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.