News Roundup #8: Could the Trump bump turn into a Trump slump?
Read to the end for live streaming insights for music creators
|Nov 10, 2020
| 2
Welcome to Issue #8 of the Means of Creation weekly news roundup where we break down the latest news on the passion economy, including the happenings related to platforms, creators, startups, and trends.
This Week’s Interview: Aella
This week we interviewed Aella, an OnlyFans creator who is in the top 0.08% of all creators on the platform.
Per recent medi…