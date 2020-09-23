Making Websites Super Easy To Build, with Joseph Cohen

Our guest on Means of Creation this week is Joseph Cohen, Founder & CEO of Universe!

Universe is a new kind of website creation tool. It’s a mobile-only, no-code website builder that allows anyone to create a website through a grid-like drag-and-drop interface and it powers over 400,000 websites around the globe. Universe was a graduate of Y Combinator’s Winter 2018 class and has raised $17.3M from investors like BoxGroup, General Catalyst and GV.

This is Joe’s second startup. He started his first company Lore (which was an online classroom platform) while he was in college at Penn and later sold it to Noodle. He’s a self-taught designer and proponent of the open web. In this interview, we are going to talk to Joseph about:

How the function of personal websites has changed in the age of social media

If Universe is an example of disruption or if they are creating an entirely new market

How Universe started as an extended Instagram bio

The decision to add commerce functionality

The most surprising use case for Universe

And more!

Join us live on Friday on Zoom

We’re talking to Joe this Friday, September 25th, at 11:00am Pacific, 2:00pm Eastern! Join us, and be sure to bring your questions.

RSVP