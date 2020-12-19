#51 - How content has network effects
|Dec 19, 2020
| 2
|0:00
|-13:28
Nathan takes Dan behind his latest Divinations essay, “Why Content is King,” from the writing process—which included drafting the piece in longhand—to why some of its claims aren’t heard very often. One of those claims? That network effects, most commonly associated with software, belong in the conversation about why media businesses hold as much power as they do today.
