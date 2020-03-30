How Productivity Star Thomas Frank Reaches Millions on YouTube
We pull back the curtain on how he gets things and done, and do a deep dive on his system for making videos
Thomas Frank is the James Cameron of YouTube productivity videos.
Where most of productivity YouTube is just clips of talking heads stitched together with screenshots of Evernote, one of Thomas’s latest videos opens with him lying face down in the grass in the middle of a field, like Jason Bourne’s long-lost productivity-obsessed cousin: