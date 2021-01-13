How Creators Became Digital Celebrities, with Evan Britton

For our guest this week on Means of Creation we are welcoming Evan Britton!

Evan is the founder of Famous Birthdays, the de facto celebrity wikipedia offering 200,000 biographies with a focus on Gen Z social media stars and creators.

Evan founded Famous Birthdays in 2012 and has profitably bootstrapped operations through ad revenue. Currently, the site registers 30 million unique monthly visitors, with versions in Spanish as well as Portuguese.

Famous Birthdays also creates original content with celebrity creators by hosting Q&As, games, and challenges. The site’s content on all four of its social channels (YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram) has been receiving more than a 100 million views every month.

In this interview, we are going to talk to Evan about:

The origin story of Famous Birthdays

People’s obsession with celebrities

How the composition of the site shifted from traditional celebrities to digital celebrities

New platforms enabling the rise of celebrity creators

Latest Famous Birthday high-level stats

And more!

