Exploring Online Community Dynamics, with Nadia Eghbal
And what content creators can learn from open-source developers
|Dec 10, 2020
| 2
For our guest this week on Means of Creation we are welcoming Nadia Eghbal!
Nadia’s work has focused on the reputation-based economies that drive creator and open-source developer communities. She currently is the Head of Writer Experience at Substack and previously helped build open-source developer experiences (independently and at GitHub).
Nadia also published a book earlier this year called Working in Public which explores open source developer communities and their implications on the creator economy.
In this interview, we are going to talk to Nadia about:
The key similarities & differences between writing a blog, a newsletter and a book
The most unexpected challenge she’s seen writers face at Substack
How successful writers balance the tension between cadence and quality
How creator platforms like Substack are helping to rebuild the middle class
How Substack is handling the challenges of moderation
How open source creators end up shouldering software maintenance and community management, and if Substack writers face similar challenges
And more!
Join us live on Zoom on Friday
We’re talking to Nadia this Friday, December 11th at 11:00am PST, 2:00pm EST. Join us and be sure to bring your best questions!
Note: signing up for the event signs you up for the Means of Creation newsletter.
| 2