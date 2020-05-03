Commonplace Books: A Universal Note-Taking Method That Unites Humanity Across Time and Space
From Ancient Greece to China to Harvard, Commonplace Books Endure
Hi, Dan here. I’m thrilled to have Tiago Forte joining the bundle this week with one of his Praxis Members-Only articles. Here, Tiago writes about one of the most interesting systems I’ve come across for recording and preserving knowledge: the commonplace book. It’s a kind of journal, but it’s explicitly for recording observations from other sources: bo…