|0:00
|-15:01
Why is there so much animosity between the tech industry and journalists? Dan and Nathan try to sort through the muck.
| 5
|2
I totally agree with what you folks said about the value of keeping power in check. But at the same time I felt a strong degree of skepticism around whether that is reflective of what I've often observed happening in practice. I didn't have any good way to put more words to that feeling and articulate it better until today when I came across https://heterodoxacademy.org/viewpoint-diversity-critics-bullies/ (h/t https://www.facebook.com/AdamMGrant/posts/3297091373674931). The bit about how bullies appeal to fear, make accusations, and denounce challengers as ignorant or malicious made me really see the tech v/s media relationship in a different light. @Dan, @Nathan, anyone else reading: I'd be curious to hear your thoughts!
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.