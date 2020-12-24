52 - Inside The Prediction Game, with Andre Plaut

Dan and Nathan welcome Andre Plaut, creator of The Prediction Game—a competition to predict the events of the coming year for a tantalizing prize—which Everything will be hosting next year. Giving the details on the game’s more intimate origins and the wild year it had in 2020, Andre reveals how he built the game, how it works as a time capsule, and some of the predictions made by this year’s frontrunner. When you’re done listening, make sure you sign up for the Prediction Game!

