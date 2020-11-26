#46 - Is Substack really milquetoast?
|Nov 26, 2020
| 3
|0:00
|-16:55
Dan and Nathan discuss one of many recent takes on Substack, and try to offer a counterpoint to the idea that newsletter writers need to make choices between quality and frequency. Let us know where you stand in the comments!
How did you feel about this episode?
| 3
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.