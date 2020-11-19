45 - Fleets, Reels, and Shop usher us into a period of turbulence

|0:00
|-16:11
Dan and Nathan ponder the latest features shipped by Twitter and Instagram, and the reactions to both. At what point do compelling experiences give way to frequent needs?
|0:00
|-16:11
Dan and Nathan ponder the latest features shipped by Twitter and Instagram, and the reactions to both. At what point do compelling experiences give way to frequent needs?
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.