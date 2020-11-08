#42 - Keeping Up...with the News (and Work)

Nov 8, 2020
  
0:00
-12:37

Weary of Election Discourse? Dan and Nathan are, too – but they also think there’s some use in paying attention to the world outside of work, even when it’s exhausting. Is it possible to think of yourself as a creator or consumer and a citizen at the same time? And how do you stay productive while doing so?

How did you feel about this episode?

Amazing • Good • Meh • Bad

← PreviousNext →