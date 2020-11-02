#41 - A Bad Situation...Compounded
|Nov 2, 2020
| 1
|--:--
|--:--
Special Emergency Pod!
We invited our friend Mario Gabriele on the show to talk about his experience this week publicly staring down a $6 billion hedge fund over an article he wrote about the concept of “compounders.”
How did you feel about this episode?
| 1
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.