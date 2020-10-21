37 - Better Business Writing

What began as a weekly “Great Writing” meeting is now the newest member of the bundle! Dan and Nathan reflect on how their joint desire to give business writing a better name became something they’re looking forward to every week now: The Long Conversation, with Rachel Jepsen!

This conversation is short, though. It starts with merisms and ends with Sapiens. Sold?

Catch up with a podcast of The Long Conversation’s premiere here! And join our live broadcast of Episode 2, this Friday, October 23rd, at 5:30pm EST! We’ll be discussing these excerpts from Carmen Maria Machado’s In the Dream House.

Check out The Long Conversation

