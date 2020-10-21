#37 - Better Business Writing
|Oct 21, 2020
| 4
|0:00
|-13:05
What began as a weekly “Great Writing” meeting is now the newest member of the bundle! Dan and Nathan reflect on how their joint desire to give business writing a better name became something they’re looking forward to every week now: The Long Conversation, with Rachel Jepsen!
This conversation is short, though. It starts with merisms and ends with Sapiens. Sold?
Catch up with a podcast of The Long Conversation’s premiere here! And join our live broadcast of Episode 2, this Friday, October 23rd, at 5:30pm EST! We’ll be discussing these excerpts from Carmen Maria Machado’s In the Dream House.
How did you feel about this episode?
| 4
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.