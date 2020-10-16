#35 - Tricking Nat Eliason into joining the Bundle

Oct 16, 2020
  
0:00
-19:34

Nat Eliason talks to Dan and Nathan about Almanack, his brand-new Bundle newsletter exploring everything it takes for you to live a life that is healthy, wealthy, and wise. Nat explains the appeal of joining the Bundle, how he got into the self-improvement world, and challenges Nathan to take his crown for the most-read Divinations post.

