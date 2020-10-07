#33 - How to use Spatial Organizing

Dan takes Nathan through his Superorganizers piece on Spatial Organizing. The technique is useful for a pretty much any project, from writing a book to getting customer feedback. Got any more? Let us know in the comments.

