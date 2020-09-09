#26 - A post-vacation catch-up

Sep 9, 2020
  
0:00
-16:36

Nathan and Dan discuss Superorganizers and Bundle Digest updates and the books they read on vacation.

Books mentioned:

Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck

Artemis by Andy Weir

Thinking in Systems by Donella Meadows

Scale by Geoffrey West

How did you feel about this episode?

Amazing • Good • Meh • Bad

← PreviousNext →