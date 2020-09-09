#26 - A post-vacation catch-up
|Sep 9, 2020
Nathan and Dan discuss Superorganizers and Bundle Digest updates and the books they read on vacation.
Books mentioned:
Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck
Artemis by Andy Weir
Thinking in Systems by Donella Meadows
Scale by Geoffrey West
