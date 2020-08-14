#20 - Couples therapy ft. executive coach Brian Wang
Brian Wang joins Nathan and Dan on a special episode that’s longer than usual!
Brian’s an executive coach who helps founders with the emotional side of the startup journey. In this episode, the three dive into how Nathan and Dan’s partnership has been going so far.
