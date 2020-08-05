17 - How should we compensate creators?

|0:00
|-16:18
Nathan and Dan discuss how a new kind of media business model requires them to rethink how to fairly compensate writers for the bundle.
How did you feel about this episode?
| 2
|10
Really appreciate the transparency. How do you guys decide who to include in the bundle? Do you approach them or vice versa or other?
Really enjoyed the topic today and appreciate the values that are driving your decisions as you work your way to solutions ! Great job.
