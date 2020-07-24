15 - Maker weeks & feedback loops

Two things today:

First, a bit of follow-up from last episode. We’re alternating weeks where one of us is in “maker mode” and the other is in “manager mode.”

Second, we talk about our new feedback form! In case you haven’t noticed, we’ve started putting a little survey at the bottom of each article. It’s only been a few weeks, but it’s already transformative. Perhaps Substack will build native support for this?

Enjoy!

(And try out our feedback thingy, below!)

How did you feel about this episode?

Amazing • Good • Meh • Bad