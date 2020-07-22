#14 - Focus pocus
|Jul 22, 2020
| 4
|0:00
|-15:17
As the Everything bundle grows, Nathan’s focus seems to have disappeared. Dan helps him troubleshoot, and by the end of the episode, we decide to try a new way of working.
| 4
|Jul 22, 2020
| 4
|0:00
|-15:17
| 4
