#52 - Inside The Prediction Game, with Andre PlautListen now | Dan and Nathan welcome Andre Plaut, creator of The Prediction Game—a competition to predict the events of the coming year for a tantalizin…
Dec 24, 2020
A competition to predict the events of 2021 for a tantalizing prize
Dan Shipper
Dec 22, 2020 3
TLC Podcast #8: The Body QuestionListen now | Having spent the week responding to a prompt—What does it mean to be alive?—Rachel and the Bundle writers spend their final hour of the ye…
Dec 21, 2020
It's the final Digest of 2020, but we're focused on this week
Dec 20, 2020
#51 - How content has network effectsListen now (13 min) | Nathan takes Dan behind his latest Divinations essay, “Why Content is King,” from the writing process—which included drafting the…
Dec 19, 2020
The National Magazine Award winner and Buzzfeed News data editor relies on transparency, generosity, and collaboration to hold power accountable
Annaliese Griffin
Dec 18, 2020
How media creates power
Nathan Baschez
Dec 18, 2020 10
Visakan Veerasamy on building an audience by making internet friends
Dan Shipper
Dec 17, 2020 1
#50 - Substack Reader is here! Is it good?Listen now | Dan and Nathan address the news that’s been dominating the Everything Slack all day: Substack’s long-awaited reader, which collects your n…
Dec 17, 2020 5
And the product dynamics that drive social platforms
Dec 16, 2020
The strategy behind the news, in as few bullet points as possible
Nathan Baschez
Dec 16, 2020
News Roundup #13: lottery meets YouTuber, Reddit’s Dubsmash acquisition, and a database with 20,000+ newsletters
Dec 16, 2020
